Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Lucas Schwab
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Lucas Charles Schwab


Lucas Charles Schwab
Lucas Charles Schwab

Lucas Charles Schwab, age 33, of Toledo, passed away at home on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1986 in Toledo, OH. A talented artist specializing in mixed media, Lucas was owner and operator of Lucid Dye Productions in Toledo.

Lucas is survived by his mother, Mary (Schwab) McLeod; and sisters, Callie, Elizabeth, and Makenzie McLeod. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald McLeod Jr.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 27 from 2-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences may be shared with Lucas's family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
