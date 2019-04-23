|
Lucas Charles Schwab
Lucas Charles Schwab, age 33, of Toledo, passed away at home on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1986 in Toledo, OH. A talented artist specializing in mixed media, Lucas was owner and operator of Lucid Dye Productions in Toledo.
Lucas is survived by his mother, Mary (Schwab) McLeod; and sisters, Callie, Elizabeth, and Makenzie McLeod. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald McLeod Jr.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 27 from 2-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences may be shared with Lucas's family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019