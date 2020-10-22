Lucille A. (Cutshall) Edens
Lucille A. Edens, 93, of Pflugerville, Texas and formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away October 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Lucille was born March 18, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio. Although the family is heartbroken at the loss of our mother, grandmother, and the matriarch of our family; we are comforted in knowing mom is with our Lord Jesus Christ. Mom was a lady of many talents, but her true gift was service. Service to her church, church family, family, and friends. She dedicated time to the migrant ministry in Michigan The Cup in Florida, church library in Texas, and grandparents program at Toledo Public Schools.
Lucille is survived by her son, Bill Edens; daughters, Wanda Jones, Joy (Benjamin) Cassady, and Kathleen (Michael) Thompson; 9 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, William Edens Jr.; daughters, Ann Lorraine and Betty Jane Edens; daughters-in-law, Deborah Jo Edens; son-in-law, Garry Jones; best friend and cousin, Ellen Baker; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2:00 pm until time of funeral service at 5:00 pm. Private interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.www.egglestonmeinert.com