Lucille C. Askins



Lucille C. Askins, 103, of Toledo, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born May 20, 1915, in Toledo, OH, to Frank and Lena (Mauss) Weible.



Lucille married Harold V. Askins June 24, 1932 in Angola, IN, and together they raised four children and enjoyed 72 years of marriage until his passing in 2005. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and avid reader. In their younger years Lucille and Harold were involved in the Qtr. Midgets club/ small racing cars, enjoyed many years at their Nettle Lake cottage, fishing, card playing with friends and they also loved to travel extensively around the United States.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, daughters, Joanne Hafner; Shirley Kaczmarck; Carol Varner; son, Robert (Kathy) Askins; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Violet, Florence, Leroy, son in law Robert Kaczmarck.



Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday, February 4, 2019 from 3 to 8 pm where the Funeral Service will be held Tuesday February 5, 2019 at 11am. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



Those wishing to give a memorial in leu of flowers are asked to consider Hospice of North West Ohio.



Online condolences may be offered to Lucille's family at www.reebfuneralhome.com



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary