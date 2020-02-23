|
Lucille Emma (Schiller) Solomon
Lucille Emma (Schiller) Solomon, 94, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. Lucille was born December 13, 1925 in Collinsville, IL to Gustave and Martha (Thomas) Schiller. She was married to Joseph J. Solomon, Sr. on September 12, 1953 and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2008.
Lucille worked as a bank teller for many years. She enjoyed traveling, reading her Bible and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Martha Richards and Joseph J. (Elizabeth) Solomon, Jr; grandchildren, Emilie (Ryan) Gossett, Travis (Heather) Waller and Stephanie Richards; great-grandchildren, Harper and Zoey Gossett and A.J. and Gabby Waller. Along with her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Al and Erna.
Per Lucille's wishes, funeral services and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Lucille's name to Ebeid Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family online at:
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020