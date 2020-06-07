Lucille "Lucy" Gawrych



Lucille "Lucy" Gawrych, age 90, passed away in her home of natural causes on March 29, 2020. Born on November 22, 1929, to Ernest and Mina (Madalinski) Gawrych in Toledo, Ohio, she was a lifelong resident of the Polish Village and a faithful member of St Hedwig Roman Catholic Church on Lagrange Street. After attending Woodward High School, Lucy was hired by the Continental Coffee Company. There she worked for many years in a cooperative and nurturing environment where she developed many lifetime friendships. After its closure, Lucy was employed with Mercy Hospital from 1981 until her retirement in 1996.



Lucy was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, family gatherings, traveling, and a variety of crafts. Lucy was a member of the Zablocki Senior Center, PRCUA, and the 55 Plus Club. Throughout her life she was a caring and kindhearted owner of many "pampered" dogs. She loved to feed the squirrels and stray cats of the neighborhood. Lucy will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.



Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Jim and Raymond Gawrych; and sister, Vernell Towsley.



Surviving Lucy are her beloved nephews, Jim (Evelyn) Gawrych, Ray (Kathy) Gawrych, Steve (Jean) Lorenzen, and Randy (Marcella) Towsley.



Also loving nieces, Diane (Arnold) Vasquez, Michelle Ford, as well as Nancy Huebner and Pam Crowley. Also, several great and great-great nephews and nieces survive.



Due to Covid-19, private graveside services at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date when her family and friends can gather safely. Arrangements were entrusted to Thomas I Wisniewski Funeral Home.



Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to donate to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.





