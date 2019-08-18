Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Lucille I. Sanderson


1917 - 2019
Lucille I. Sanderson Obituary
Lucille I. Sanderson

Lucille I. Sanderson, 102, of Sylvania, OH passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, 2019 at Flower Hospital. She was born April 1, 1917 in Ft. Wayne, IN to Benjamin and Emilie (Schmeichel) Nefferfield. Lucille married Walter Sanderson in 1940 and together raised 3 children.

Lou grew up working at a produce market during the depression. Her life was centered around her family. She was an excellent baker and her family and friends loved her pies, cookies and other desserts. She and friends made "tons of" Christmas candy for several years. Lou was a talented knitter, quilter and made beautiful handcrafts. She leaves behind enough afghans "to cover her entire family". She loved working in her garden and grew beautiful flowers. She and her husband traveled to Florida for many years where she enjoyed shelling and square dancing. They also traveled around the country in a RV creating wonderful memories with their grandson, Tom.

Lou is survived by her children, Marilyn Doub, Judy (Robert) Scheer, Ron (Joyce) Sanderson; grandchildren, Tom (CeCe), Mike (Brittney); and great-children, Jackson, Lucy, Millie, MacKenzie and Sadie. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters.

Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4p.m. until 8p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorials may be given to The . On-line condolences may be left at www.reebfuneralhome.com.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
