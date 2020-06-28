Lucille M. Morlock
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille M. Morlock

Lucille M. Morlock, 97, of Napoleon, OH, formerly of Swanton, OH and Haynes City, FL, died June 23, 2020 at Northcrest Nursing Home in Napoleon, OH. She was born September 15, 1922 in Wood Co., OH to Jay & Edna (Stahr) Thatcher.

Lucille worked for many years at Ben Franklin and Super Value in Swanton, OH. After her retirement her and her husband owned and operated Party Time Carryout in Swanton. They later sold the business and moved to Haynes City, FL. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Swanton, OH and was a Waterville Eastern Star. She enjoyed baking, sewing, crochet, playing cards and Bingo.

Survivors include children, William (B.Kay) Morlock and Rita (Daniel) Holden; grandchildren, Jenna Neumann, Burton Morlock and Eric Holden; great grandchildren, Victoria and William Morlock and Emily and Addison Neumann. She was preceded in death by her husband, William V. Morlock; parents; brothers, Dean and William Thatcher and grandson, Aaron W. Holden.

Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. Memorials can be given to a charity of the donor's choice. We encourage everyone share a fond memory or condolence with the family on our website www.dunnfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved