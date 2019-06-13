Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvin United Church of Christ
1946 Bakewell Street
Toledo, OH
Lucille (Reeves) Nagy, age 95, passed away on June 11th, 2019 in Medina, Ohio. She was born in Tecumseh, MI where she loved being a "farm girl" raising & caring for animals and attending the One Room Schoolhouse they walked 4 miles to get to.

She was married to the love of her life Joseph Nagy Jr., a WWII veteran for 34 yrs- "till death they did part" in 1983. They both were both lifelong and active members of Calvin United Church of Christ. They volunteered at church in many ways, including making noodles, Hungarian pastries, Holbasz and Hurka sausages for fundraisers.

Lucille also volunteered with schools, charities and various clubs and organizations. They were proud of their Hungarian heritage and often made delicious cuisine & pastries. Lucille loved animals, nature & being outside in her gardens was a favorite pastime.

Lucille is surived by her daughters, Lucy Nagy and Mary (Nagy) Soneson; grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stephan Reeves & Pearl (Knaggs) Reeves; stepmother, Julia (Toth) Reeves; brother Raynard; sister, Mabel Forgacs; and brother-in-law, Steve Forgacs. of Britton, MI.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 14 at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A celebration of Life will be held in Calvin United Church of Christ, 1946 Bakewell Street, Toledo on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in North Oregon Cemetery.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019
