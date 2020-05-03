Lucille S. "Lucy" Hoffman
1948 - 2020
Lucille S. "Lucy" Hoffman

Lucille Suzanne (Smith) Hoffman, age 71, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2020, at SKLD nursing home in Perrysburg. She was in remission from brain cancer but finally succumbed to complications due to COVID19. Lucy was born July 20, 1948, to Richard and Anna Mae (Walsh) Smith. She graduated from Whitmer High School. She married the love of her life, Charles V. Hoffman Sr. on December 7, 1966. Lucy worked for 30+ years as a Bookkeeper at Prescott Florist. This job allowed Lucy the time to be extremely active with her kids while they were growing up, as she was involved in PTA and as a room mother at Westwood Elementary. She now would have been considered the "Beverly Goldberg" of Westwood Elementary. She was an active member at St. Clement Catholic Church and taught CCD. She also worked at the Disney Store in Toledo, she finally fulfilled a lifelong dream by moving to Orlando and working at Walt Disney World Animal Kingdom. As she followed her sons through the WJFL, Lucy coached the Westwood Rams Cheerleaders for many years and was a Rams Booster member. Lucy had many hobbies which included crafts, ceramics, scrapbooking, wedding cakes for many family and friends.

In addition to her parents; Lucy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chuck and her infant son, Andrew Robert Hoffman; brothers, Richard, Daniel, and Timothy Smith; sisters, Clarise Burkard and Betty Church. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Charles (Lisa) Hoffman Jr., Marty (Lynette) Hoffman, Steve (JoAnn) Hoffman, and Jeff (Charity) Hoffman; brothers, Del (Josie) Smith, and Tom Smith; brother-in-law, Robert (Pat) Hoffman; grandchildren, Ian Hoffman, Jade Hoffman, Tony Hoffman, Joshua Hoffman, Lindsay Hoffman, Kylie (Jeffery) Hoffman, Andrew Hoffman, Brent (Amber) Skidmore Jr., Brianna Skidmore, Branden Skidmore, Dylan Hainer, and Cameron Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Jeffery Thomas Fisher III and Brent Owen Skidmore III.

Visitation and Services will be Private for family due to the current situation surrounding the coronavirus, Thank you for understanding during this difficult time. Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Julie Hoffman, Heartland Hospice, and the staff at SKLD nursing home for their care and compassion given to Lucy. We would also like to give an extra special thank you to SKLD Senior Administrator Craig Sunday for the love and care he showed Chuck and Lucy during their time together at SKLD.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice and SKLD Nursing Perrysburg in Lucy's Memory.

To leave a special message for Lucy's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
