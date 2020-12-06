Lucille "Lucy" V. ButlerLucille "Lucy" V. Butler, age 90, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully at The Lakes of Monclova on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 7, 1930, to the late Roman and Verna (Polcyn) Nowicki.Lucy worked for the Board of Education in Food Services retiring as the Director after 40 years of service. She spent many summers at her cottage at Lake Pleasant in Hillsdale, Michigan, with friends and family. For the past 6 years, Lucy lived at The Lakes of Monclova. During her time there she enjoyed her stay, as well as, made many new friends.The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at The Lakes of Monclova, especially nurse Carolyn.Left to cherish Lucy's memory is her daughter, Georgianne (Dave) Donaldson; grandchildren, Vicki (Oz), David (Susan), Lisa, Melissa, and Gary; 10 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Cline; and many loving friends and family. Lucy was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Zdrojewski; siblings, Violet, Delphine, Gloria, and Roman, Jr.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Williams' Syndrome Association.Family will be receiving guests from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). Graveside Services will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.To share memories and condolences with Lucy's family please visit our website.