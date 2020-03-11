|
|
Lucretia Gary Sykes
Lucretia "Trish" Gary Sykes was born November 1, 1953 in Toledo, OH to the union of the late Leopold, Sr. and Bertha Pettaway-Gary. Trish peacefully transitioned to heaven on March 6, 2020.
Trish accepted Christ at an early age. She put her trust and faith in Him her entire life. She was a member of First Antioch Baptist Church of Christ.
Trish attended Toledo Public Schools and graduated from Whitney Vocational Technical High School in 1971. She was employed at Owens-Illinois, for 42 years, retiring in 2013 to care for her mother.
Trish married William Sykes in January 1992; he passed away in September 1998. Her father also preceded her in death.
Trish leaves to cherish her memory her beloved mother, Bertha; brothers Leopold, Jr. (Charlene), Leroy (Angela), Leonard, and Thomas I (Silvia) Gary; 5 nephews; 3 great-nephews; 3 great nieces; and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Funeral Service is Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m., preceded by Wake at 10 a.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 445 Dorr St. Visitation is Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the House of Day.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2020