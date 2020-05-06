Lucy Ellen (Kraich) MacLeod
1934 - 2020
Lucy Ellen (Kraich) MacLeod

Wauseon: Lucy Ellen (Kraich) MacLeod, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Lakes of Monclova. Prior to her retirement, Lucy had been a Social Worker at the Fulton County Health Center for 20 years. She also volunteered with Fulton County Meals on Wheels and the Hands of Grace.

On April 12, 1934, Lucy was born in Melrose, Massachusetts, the daughter of William and Nellie (Howe) Kraich. On August 14, 1954, she married Richard Hunter MacLeod, and he preceded her in death in 1992. Lucy was a member of Hope Christian Fellowship in Wauseon. She loved animals. Lucy had earned her Bachelor of Science from Miami University.

Surviving are three daughters, Heather Heck of Huron, Ohio, Barbara (Dan) Shirey of Wauseon, and Leslie (Michael) Head of Weston. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, William MacLeod; and two brothers, Stan and Chester Kraich.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private, with Pastor Doinna Stutzman, officiating. Burial will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

www.grisierfh.com


Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
1 entry
May 4, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anne Wilcheck
