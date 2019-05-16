|
|
Lucy M. Dorfmeyer
Lucy M Dorfmeyer died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mercy-St. Anne's Hospital at the age of 89.
Surviving are children, Greg Dorfmeyer, Jeff Dorfmeyer, Penny Willard, Sheree Spencer and Candace Lakhlani.
Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Friday, May 17th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Arbors of Sylvania for their care of Lucy while she was a resident there.
Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019