Lucy M. Pentz (Tauzin)
Lucy M. Pentz (Tauzin), 79 years, of Temperance, MI passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Gary Pentz Sr.; Daughters, Tammy (Rich) Knight, Sherry Pentz, Vickie Eberflus; son, Gary Pentz Jr., 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020