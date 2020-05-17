Lucy Virginia "Jenny" Esmond



Lucy Virginia Esmond passed away on May 6,2020 at the age of 99 years old. She was born on February 7, 1921 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Ernest B. and Willie May Meadows Stubblefield.



In 1926, the Stubblefields relocated to Toledo Ohio. The family, all traveling together by train, included siblings Paul and Albertus (Jake) and sister Mavis. Like many families at that time they moved up north for better jobs and a better life.



Confessing to Christ as a young girl, Virginia "Jenny" as she is known to most, attended Washington school from kindergarten through 5th grade. She then attended Gunkel School from 6th grade thru 9th grade and from 10th thru 12th grade attended and graduated from the Edward Drummond Libbey High School. She was part of the graduating class of 1940.



In 1942 Virginia married James Johnson (known as Jim) and had a daughter Brenda Joyce Johnson born that same year.



Virginia's working career included working for Spicers (a transmission manufacturer) as a tool crib attendant in the 1940s while her husband Jim was employed at Rays Market on the corner of Door St. and Collingwood. It was just a short walk for Jim from their duplex they purchased on 551 Dorr St. in 1947. In addition, Jim served in the United States Navy. He served overseas from 1942-1944 as a steward cook 3rd class for officers on the ship. Virginia was also employed at Rossford Ordinance from 1950 to 1959 and transferred to Erie Ordinance where she worked from 1959 to 1964. In that same year (1964), Virginia then moved on to work for Tank Automotive Command located on 11 mile road, 3 miles outside of Detroit, Michigan. She worked there as a scheduler for the repair of 5 ton trucks and to test war machinery and tanks. Virginia lived in a Detroit area duplex during her years working in Detroit. She would return to Toledo on weekends and spent every Sunday at the home of her mother and father in Swanton, Ohio on Berkey Southern Rd. Their home was directly across the road from Hines Farm. Virginia continued working in Detroit even after the passing of her husband Jim on February 7, 1973 until her retirement in 1980.



After retirement Virginia married Morris Esmond. In the mid 1980s Virginia and Morris relocated to a home they had built which allowed Virginia to enjoy her love of gardening and fishing in the pond located in their back yard. Virginia and Morris may be best known for the annual Esmond Pig Roast that they hosted at their home. The roast was attended by family and friends, who traveled from near and far, from the years 1985 to 2006. When not hosting family events, Virginia also liked to try her luck with slot machines. She made annual trips to Las Vegas and in recent years, shorter trips to the casinos in Detroit and Toledo. In her downtime, when relaxing, Virginia loved to enjoy a cold Stroh's beer.



In recent years, Virginia's loved ones on both sides of the family were always happy to have her join them whether it was the Annual Collard Green festival hosted by her late nephew Glenn Stubblefield and wife Joyce or the new pig roast event that now takes place at Swan Creek Park. Virginia lived life to the very end and we will have many happy memories to keep her close in all of our hearts.



Virginia was proceeded in death by both parents; brothers, Paul B. (1958) and Albertus "Jake" Stubblefield (1989); sister, Mavis Richardson (1949); husbands, James Johnson (1973) and Morris Esmond (2014); and beloved daughter, Brenda J. Stockard (2014).



Virginia is survived by sister Christine "Tinye" Perkins; brother, Richard (Gloria) Stubblefield; grandson Steven Stockard; son in-law, Dr. Herbert Stockard M.D.; sister in-law, Lois Jones; and Brother-in-law, Robert (Beverly) Jones; and a host of other family and friends.



The family would like to acknowledge and thank the health care professionals who cared for Virginia. They include Dr. James Ravin; Dr. Mark Wm. Becker, DDS and staff; and Virginia's primary care Physician Dr. Christopher Bates MD, PhD. We also would like to thank the staff at ENT Physicians; and CNPs, Liesa Davis, Nicole Kane, and Katilin Hanus for the care each of you provided for Virginia.



Virginia had three special people who filled in after the passing of Virginia's daughter Brenda in 2014 to make sure that someone was always present with her during her medical appointments. A special thank you to Dondra Jackson, Gloria Mcnairy, and Charlesena Smith. Additional thanks to Darnell Redmond for maintenance services around Virginia's home and the late Cameron Smith who provided deliveries of items to Virginia that were used and enjoyed each and every day.



Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, Virginia's services were private.





