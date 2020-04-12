|
Luella Ann (Soldwisch) Herdter
10/15/1918 - 04/06/2020
Luella Ann (Soldwisch) Herdter - The woman who wrote the book on being kind hearted and open armed. She is known to have taken many friends and family into her home during a time of need. This was one of many examples of her walk with God. She was given her life on October 15, 1918 and has now given all of it back, and then some to those who would accept it.
With her daughter Luann by her side, Luella answered the call to take her place in heaven on April 6, 2020. Her passing came in a most natural way in her 101st year on this earth.
Luella blessed the lives of her family and all those she came to meet during her life. As a devoted wife, she and her husband Bill founded the L.A. Herdter Construction Co. in 1945, working on projects throughout the Toledo area. During the 1950's, she worked for Carolyn's Dress Shop in downtown Toledo, helping women feel their best. From 1970 through 1980, she and Bill built and operated Lazy River Campground in Pioneer, Ohio creating an escape for thousands. She and Bill were active members in The Western Lake Erie Historical Society and the Point Place Heritage Society. Luella spent 70 years as a devout member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio where she was active in the women's bible study group, Esther Circle. Over the past 13 years Luella enjoyed her worship and fellowship as a member of the congregation at Saint Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church in Scottsdale, AZ. Whether traveling the country with her beloved husband as a "Barth Ranger", helping to build and manage the campground, or simply being an active member of her church families, anyone who had the privilege of knowing her was better for the experience.
In life, Luella most of all loved being a sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed a good baseball game and found a team to root for no matter where she resided. Luella loved to hear all about the lives of her family and their life adventures. Her family will remember the joy and anticipation of receiving a birthday card no matter their age.
From simple beginnings, born to Fredrick and Albertina (Hinkelman) Soldwisch in Petersburg, Michigan to living out her years as the rock of the family, Luella ruled her world with quiet compassion. Her smile was infectious, her sense of humor and pleasure in the simple things in life lives with us all.
Luella joins in heaven; her parents; husband of 68 years, Bill Herdter; daughter, Rita; her two brothers and four sisters; son in law, Samuel Schaeffer; her brothers and sisters in law; and lifelong friends; all who no doubt greeted her with huge smiles and a loving embrace.
Left on Earth to remember her legacy until they meet again are her daughter, Luann; six grandchildren and their spouses; and her many great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in law, Virginia Herdter and so many nieces; nephews; and friends who will sadly miss her.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their care and assistance. Please consider a gift to your local Hospice in her memory.
Special thanks to Messinger Funeral Home, Scottsdale and David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, Toledo.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. Luella will be laid to rest in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020