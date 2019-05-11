Luella Anne Burzlaff



Luella Anne Burzlaff (AKA, Betty) was born in Ft. Morgan, Colorado on January 30, 1925 to Aaron Alexander (Bud) and Anne (Gabel) Wright. She passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 4th at the age of 94.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; daughter, Diane and brothers Pat and Dale Wright. She is survived by her daughter, Dayle Pugh and brother, Wesley Wright and grandchildren James, Erin, and Carl. She has eight great grandchildren.



Betty was raised on a homestead in western Nebraska. She spoke often of working in the beet fields and life without indoor plumbing. Betty met her husband, Donald F. Burzlaff at the University of Wyoming. She was a supportive wife and mother – excelling at typing, she helped her husband earn advanced degrees. After years as a university professor, her husband took a position in Africa with the Rockefeller foundation. They lived on a research station in the middle of the Kenyan bush for five years. She had many interesting stories to tell about their travels to Africa and around the world.



The couple retired to Hot Springs, Arkansas. They lived in their home on the Diamondhead golf course for over 20 years. Betty has lived with her daughter, Dayle, for the past 7 ½ years.



There will be a tribute to Betty's life during the regular worship service Sunday, May 12th at Sylvania, First Christian Church, 5271 W. Alexis Road, Sylvania, OH. Sunday service starts at 10:30am. There is coffee hour after church and all are invited to attend. Betty will be buried in Malvern, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the building fund at Sylvania, First Christian Church.



Published in The Blade on May 11, 2019