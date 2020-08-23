Ms. Luella Coates
Ms. Coates, 83, passed Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was a hairdresser prior to retirement.
Surviving are daughter, Melody E. Coates; grandchildren, Terrence (Brittany) Stribling, Jr. and Antonio (Shakura) Dunbar; 10 great grandchildren; 2 sisters; 5 brothers and host of family and friends.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, on Monday, August 24, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43067.cbrownfuneralhome.com