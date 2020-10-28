1/
Luella Mae Newman
1932 - 2020
Luella Mae Newman

Luella Mae Newman, age 87, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek.

Surviving is her daughter, Linda (Mark) Rowe; son, Daniel (Karen) Newman; 3 grandchildren and sisters, Janet (Rick) Evearitt and Judy Long. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Newman and brothers, James and Donald Allen.

Services for Luella will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
