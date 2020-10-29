Luella Mae (Sommers) Rosebrook



Luella Mae (Sommers) Rosebrook, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home on October 24, 2020.



Luella was born on July 14, 1927, to Edwin and Luella (Hilty) Sommers in Ottawa, OH. She had two older brothers, Carl and James Sommers (both deceased). A younger sister, Annbeth (Robert) Wilkinson, survives in Easley, SC.



Luella spoke fondly of her childhood growing up in Ottawa. She was called Sis by many neighbors and was well known at her father's place of business, the Putnam County Sentinel, and later the Ottawa Post Office, where he served as postmaster. Luella's mother also served as postmaster for 25 years after the death of her father. Luella enjoyed sharing delightful stories of adventures with her best friend of 86 years, Ellin (Frey) Pierman of Ottawa, OH.



Luella graduated from Ottawa High School, attended Bowling Green State University and married Andrew Rosebrook in 1948. Andrew passed away in 2012. Luella is survived by her four children, Jennifer (John) McDougall, Hope Creek, Belize, Amy (Steve) Miller, Perrysburg OH, James (Marie) Rosebrook, Chillicothe, OH and Rachel (Greg) Petropoulos, Sewanee TN. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.



Luella was a member of Ottawa Presbyterian Church and attended First Presbyterian Church, Perrysburg. She was instrumental in helping her husband successfully run Rosebrook's IGA in Pandora. She would stay up many nights balancing the books to the penny. She welcomed friends and family into her home. She made excellent pies, reigned as croquet champion and played an intense game of bridge.



She was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. Her youngest granddaughter, Zoe shared friends were surprised that at the age of 93 Luella was adept using social media.



A memorial service will be held at a time when it is once again safe to gather and celebrate a life well lived. The family requests any tributes to be given to Ottawa Presbyterian Church, Ottawa, OH or Way Public Library, Perrysburg, OH.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store