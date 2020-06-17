Lukas Benjamin Mason
2007 - 2020
Lukas Benjamin Mason

Lukas Benjamin Mason, age 13, of Oregon, passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center on Friday, June 12, 2020. Luke was born to Benjamin and Jodie (Schwierking) Mason on February 9, 2007. He was an eighth grader at Fassett Junior High School.

Lukas had a fun, confident, and larger than life personality that filled up every room he entered. His sense of humor, quick wit, and outgoing demeanor made it easy for him to make friends wherever he went. On the field he was a fierce competitor who loved sports and gaming. He was a phenomenal lineman and football player who chose to wear #63 in honor of his cousin who plays in the NFL. He played football for Maumee Bay Turf and the Fassett Eagles. He also played soccer for the Oregon Crew, baseball for the Oregon Baseball Club, and wrestled for the Fassett Eagles. Lukas was an honors student and a Presidential Award for Educational Excellence winner.

Lukas had a protective and generous spirit so it is no surprise that through his death others have been given a new chance at life. Lukas is a hero who donated seven of his organs and his family is comforted by the fact that his bright light and kindness will continue to live on in others.

Lukas is survived by his parents, Ben and Jodie; brother, Cam; grandparents, Pat Schwierking, Clint Schwierking, Richard and Denise Kohli; great-grandmother, Carolyn Schwierking; aunts and uncles, Jamie Katschke, Mike Katschke, Stacy (Glenn Allen) Schwierking, Gabe (Amanda McGaha) Mason, and Matt (Mandi) Mason; cousins, Mikaeli, Kelsie, Melissa, and Thomas; many great-aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by cousins, Margot, Isabella, Libby, and great-grandparents.

Visitation will be held at Jerusalem Elementary School 535 S Yondota Rd. on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 20 S. Yondota Rd. on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. If you wish to support the Mason Family during the funeral service, a gathering will be held in the outside shelter house areas at church. The service will be livestreamed on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon City Schools Foundation c/o the Lukas Mason Memorial Scholarship. The family would like to extend of special thank you to the civilians who rushed to his side, first responders, the Life Connections team, Drew Schoviak, and the St Vincent's Medical staff who cared for him with so much kindness and dignity, especially nurses Jean and Sky.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Jerusalem Elementary School
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
