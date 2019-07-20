|
MRS. LULA B. HAMILTON
Mrs. Hamilton, 90, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Center. She was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was an LPN for the former Mercy Hospital 33 years prior to retirement in her mid-60's. She is survived by sons, Gerald N. (Annie) and Bernard K. (Precious) Hamilton; 7 grand and 11 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am Monday, July 22, 2019, at the First Church of God, 3016 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43610, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/ Wake. Bishop Reverend Dr. Robert A. Culp, Pastor.
Published in The Blade on July 20, 2019