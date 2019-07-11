|
Lulu J. Dersch
Lulu J. Dersch, age 97, passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Scott Community, Albon Road, where she was a resident for nearly 3 years. She was born in Toledo on March 20, 1922 to the late Charles and Arcola (Southwell) Moores.
Lulu was retired from employment at Toledo Hospital.
Lulu loved being a homemaker. She was a member of a leisure group and traveled extensively with her many friends. Lulu will be fondly remembered by family and friends.
Lulu also was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Christopher Dersch; brothers, William, Harold and Thomas, and sister, Areola Dunn. Lulu is survived by sister, Ferne (Thomas) Hutchison.
Graveside services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560. Tributes in Lulu's memory may be directed to a .
Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019