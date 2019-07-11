The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Toledo Memorial Park
6382 Monroe St.,
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Lulu J. Dersch


1922 - 2019
Lulu J. Dersch Obituary
Lulu J. Dersch

Lulu J. Dersch, age 97, passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Scott Community, Albon Road, where she was a resident for nearly 3 years. She was born in Toledo on March 20, 1922 to the late Charles and Arcola (Southwell) Moores.

Lulu was retired from employment at Toledo Hospital.

Lulu loved being a homemaker. She was a member of a leisure group and traveled extensively with her many friends. Lulu will be fondly remembered by family and friends.

Lulu also was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Christopher Dersch; brothers, William, Harold and Thomas, and sister, Areola Dunn. Lulu is survived by sister, Ferne (Thomas) Hutchison.

Graveside services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560. Tributes in Lulu's memory may be directed to a .

walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019
