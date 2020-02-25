|
Lulu M. Hall
Lulu M. Hall, 84, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was born on July 20, 1935. Lulu enjoyed sewing, bingo and building miniature houses. Lulu is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin L. Hall, Sr; son, Gregory A. Costello; and granddaughter, Alihah L. Brookins. Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Per Lulu's wishes burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice via GreatLakesCaringHospiceFoundation.org. Condolences can be shared at
www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020