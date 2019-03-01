Luther "Luke" Ankney



Luther "Luke" Ankney, age 89, of Delta, passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center late Wednesday evening, February 27, 2019.



He was born on April 19, 1929 to the late Albert Ankney and Goldie (Wiles) Ankney. Luke graduate from Sherwood Delaware High School in Sherwood Ohio in 1949. He was a Veteran having served with the U.S Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. On October 20, 1956 he married Betty Harmon who passed away on July 4, 2017. Luke and Betty were blessed with two children, Sue and Ron.



Before retiring, Luke served as superintendent for the Village of Delta Street Department for over 25 years. He was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church and Delta American Legion Post #373. Luke was a train enthusiast, including watching and collecting them. He also enjoyed fishing, making his own lures and feeding the deer and wildlife around his home. Everyone will remember him for his John Deere lawn mower and special care and attention given to it when using it or riding it for recreation.



In addition to his parents, Luke was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Foust. Luke is survived by his daughter, Sue Green of Delta; son, Ron (Laura) Ankney of Wauseon; grandchildren, Kasey (Matt) Spurgeon and Paige Green and great grandson, Colt Spurgeon.



Friends and family will be received on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; with an American Legion Service beginning at 7:30 PM. A funeral service honoring Luke's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 also at the funeral home with Rev. Teresa Wenrick officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta with Military Rites by the Fulton County Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Delta American Legion, 5939 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at:



www.barnesfuneralchapel.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 1, 2019