Rev. Luther Redmon
Rev. Luther Redmon was born on May 12, 1924 in Keltonburg, Tennessee to John Hampton Redmon and Willie Mae (Cantrell) Redmon. He passed away peacefully at home, on November 15th, 2020, nineteen years to the day his beloved wife, Mary passed away.
After graduating from High School in Smithville, Tennessee, and then from Andrew Jackson Business College, in Nashville, Tennessee, he was hired by the Nashville, Chattanooga, and St. Louis Railroad and worked there for 14 years, except for 3 years (1943 – 1946), when he served in the United States Army during World War II.
On February 3, 1950, he married his beloved wife Mary Frances Stevens. During the years of their marriage, Mary & Luther were truly partners, in all their endeavors.
In 1956 he resigned from the position of Commerce Agent for the Railroad and entered college in Lexington, Kentucky in preparation for the Ministry. While in Seminary, Luther & Mary adopted 2 children, Rebecca Lynn, and Charles Gregory (Greg).
After graduating from college and Seminary, Luther accepted the call to serve as Pastor of the Elmore & Genoa Christian Churches, in Ohio.
In 1970, Luther accepted the call to serve the Bowling Green, Ohio First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) congregation. While serving there, the congregation built a new church at the corner of Poe and Haskins Road.
In 1983, he accepted the call to New Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Holland, Ohio, where a new congregation was being established by the Christian Churches (Disciples of Christ). During the next 6 years, this congregation became financially self-supporting and built an all-purpose building for use as the first unit of a three-stage building program.
Rev. Redmon retired from the ministry in 1989. Since then, he has served as interim and pulpit supply for various churches in Northwest Ohio.
During the years from 1961 to 1989, Rev. Redmon served in various capacities, beyond the local congregation including: Member of the Regional Board of the Christian Church in Ohio (Disciples of Christ), Chairman of the Personnel Committee of the Christian Church in Ohio, Program Chairman for the Regional Assembly of the Christian Church in Ohio, Junior High Counselor at the denominational camp in Magnetic Springs, Ohio, President of the Bowling Green Ministerial Organization, and President of the United Christian Fellowship on the campus of Bowling Green State University.
Luther was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Frances. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lynn Redmon, of Toledo and his son, Greg (Bonnie) Redmon of DeKalb, Illinois; grandson, Sean (Jennifer) Redmon and granddaughter, Emily Redmon.
In lieu of flowers, you can send a contribution to New Hope Christian Church. Arrangements by The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. Please view and sign Mr. Redmon's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
