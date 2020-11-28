(News story) The Rev. Luther Redmon, who spent more than 10 years working for a railroad before dedicating decades to the ministry, died Nov. 15 at his Toledo home. He was 96.
Pastor Redmon's daughter, Rebecca Lynn Redmon, said he died because of complications from bladder cancer.
"He took people under his wing, especially in the ministry," Ms. Redmon said. "He was just a good man. He loved his grandkids and his family. He was kind and considerate and generous. He would do anything for you - all you had to do was ask."
Born May 12, 1924, in Keltonburg, Tenn., to John and Willie Redmon, the future pastor was an outstanding student and graduated from high school at 16 years old.
He then went to Andrew Jackson Business College in Nashville at 17 and, after graduation, was hired by the Nashville, Chattanooga, & St. Louis Railroad, where he started as a mail clerk and worked his way up to commerce agent, often traveling to Washington to meet with the U.S. Department of Commerce.
While employed by the railroad, Pastor Redmon was drafted into the Army during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines for three years as a staff sergeant. He made acetylene gas as part of a supply outfitter.
"They hired some of the locals there and he'd get ice cream from the Navy somehow," his son Greg Redmon said. "He took a Jeep into town one time and he hit a parked tank with it. He reported it to the officers and they said just leave it in the street and forget it happened."
Pastor Redmon married Mary Frances Stevens Feb. 3, 1950. Their adopted children each said they were close.
"They were like two peas in a pod," Ms. Redmon said. "Mom was there to support him in whatever he did and was always beside him. He really appreciated and loved that."
That support showed when Pastor Redmon left the railroad company in 1956 and went back to college to become a minister. In 1970, he accepted a call to Ohio First Christian Church in Bowling Green. While serving, the congregation built a new church at Poe and Haskins roads.
In 1983, Pastor Redmon accepted a call to New Hope Christian Church in Holland, where a new congregation was being established. In the following six years, a new all-purpose building was erected.
"Growing up, I would play in his office when he spent time on the sermons," Mr. Redmon said. "His faith was very important to him. The Bible was read. He pastored us too. He instilled the belief in his children. We still are churchgoers and followers of Christ to this day because of him."
Pastor Redmon retired from the ministry in 1989, but filled in at various churches into his 80s.
Pastor Redmon enjoyed sports, watching basketball, and got into woodworking during retirement. Mr. Redmon said his father was an avid reader and loved to exercise, and kept his body in great shape until his death.
Pastor Redmon was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his daugher, Rebecca Lynn Redmon; son, Greg Redmon, and two grandchildren.
The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd., is handling arrangements. Funeral plans will be finalized sometime in 2021.
The family suggests tributes to New Hope Christian Church.
