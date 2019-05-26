|
Luvenia "Lu" Kelly
Luvenia "Lu" Kelly, age 81, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday May 20, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence surrounded by her loving family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Kelly. Luvenia is survived by her mother, Climerteen Bryant; loving children, Teresa Crump, Sandra (Gregory) Wimberly, Deidre Kelly, Tina (Alex) Brown and Jerry (Tracie) Kelly; 13 grandchildren; and Riley; 11 great-grandchildren;
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at Southern Missionary Baptist Church, 1222 Indiana Ave., Toledo 43607 with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at church. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
To leave a special message for Luvenia's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019