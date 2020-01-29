|
Mrs. LuVilla M. Thompson-Smith
Mrs. Thompson-Smith, 93, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, in her home. She was employed by the F W Woolworth Company and the Florence Shop in the former Colony Shopping Center.
She is survived by brother, Edward Daniel Thompson; special niece, Donna Thompson; special nephew as a son, Stephen "Yonkie" (Linda) Kemp.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C., 1632 N. Cove Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43606, preceded by a 9 a.m. Family Hour/ Wake. Elder Eugene Harris, Pastor and Officant.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020