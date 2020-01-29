Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C.,
1632 N. Cove Boulevard
Toledo, OH
LuVilla M. Thompson-Smith

LuVilla M. Thompson-Smith Obituary
Mrs. LuVilla M. Thompson-Smith

Mrs. Thompson-Smith, 93, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, in her home. She was employed by the F W Woolworth Company and the Florence Shop in the former Colony Shopping Center.

She is survived by brother, Edward Daniel Thompson; special niece, Donna Thompson; special nephew as a son, Stephen "Yonkie" (Linda) Kemp.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Rock of Praise C.O.G.I.C., 1632 N. Cove Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43606, preceded by a 9 a.m. Family Hour/ Wake. Elder Eugene Harris, Pastor and Officant.

logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020
