Lydia Karen Allen transitioned from this life on November 25, 2020, at Allisonville Meadows (Fishers, IN) at the age of 70. Born June 19, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, she is the daughter of the late Marshall and Hazel (Harris-Taylor) Allen Jr.



A graphic artist, her passion for the arts was an essential part of her life. Lydia Karen was a proud graduate of St. Ursula Academy and the University of Toledo. For 25 years she applied her fine arts skills at Libbey, Inc. as Design Development Supervisor, after serving as a Senior Graphic Design Artist. An award-winning artist, she found joy as a featured speaker and artist for the Society of Glass and Ceramic Decorators (SGCD) and achieved 9 Discovery Room Awards, in addition to designing the International Meeting Programs during her tenure. She also spent over 10 years advancing United Way of Greater Toledo, as an Art Production Specialist leading print and electronic media.



She accepted Christ at an early age and remained a faithful believer until her passing. She was a member of First Church of God, Toledo, OH. She cherished more than anything, the gift of family and motherhood. She was the beloved and proud mother of Aimée A. Cole-Laramore and Brook E. Allen, and delighted in being "Granny" to the grandchildren that anchored her passions, time and energy. A protective eldest sister of Marcia and Katherine, she embraced her role of leading and "firsts" throughout her life. A 50-year golden member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., her legacy of community service can be found throughout the communities and organizations she loved. She will forever be remembered as an exceptional docent for the Toledo Museum of Art, faithful friend and generous designer of memorabilia for social-service organizations.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Allen Jr. and Hazel Taylor; and stepfather, Jessie Taylor. She is survived by sisters, Marcia Allen and Katherine Taylor; daughter, Aimée Laramore (Aaron) Fishers, IN and son, Brook Allen (Jovan) Toledo, OH; 11 grandchildren; niece, Alyson and a host of treasured cousins and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation, Inc. (EAF).



Visitation will be Monday, December 7, at 11:00 am, Peace Chapel at Crown Hill Cemetery, with funeral services at 12:00 noon, 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208. Arrangements entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel, Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.





