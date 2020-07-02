1/1
Lydia M. Dunlap
Mrs. Lydia M. Dunlap

Lydia, 76, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, June 26, 2020. She attended the Jesup W. Scott High School in 1958. She was employed with Jeep for 31 years and retired in 2004.

Lydia leaves to cherish her memory; son, Frazier M. "Toby" Dunlap, Jr.; daughters, Rachele M. Dunlap and Tiffany L. Dunlap; sister, Lillian Patterson; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held, Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Family Hour/Wake will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 565 Palmwood Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604. The Reverend Dr. Amariah McIntosh, Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
6
Wake
Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
July 1, 2020
Toby , Rachele ,Tiffany you guys have my Sincere Heartfelt Sympathy!! Your mom was always so nice to me, waving and smiling whenever she saw me delivering the mail. RiP Mrs Dunlap❤
Monica Riley
Friend
July 1, 2020
Monica Riley
