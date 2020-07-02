Mrs. Lydia M. DunlapLydia, 76, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, June 26, 2020. She attended the Jesup W. Scott High School in 1958. She was employed with Jeep for 31 years and retired in 2004.Lydia leaves to cherish her memory; son, Frazier M. "Toby" Dunlap, Jr.; daughters, Rachele M. Dunlap and Tiffany L. Dunlap; sister, Lillian Patterson; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held, Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Family Hour/Wake will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 565 Palmwood Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604. The Reverend Dr. Amariah McIntosh, Pastor and Officiant.