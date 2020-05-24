Lyle A. EstepLyle A Estep, 65, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away May 18, 2020, in St. Anne Hospital. Lyle was born on November 5, 1954, Toledo, Ohio, to Ezra and Wilma (Dickens) Estep. Lyle worked for Rieter Automotive Division as a Hy-Low Driver. Lyle was a member of the R.W.D.S.U. for many years.Lyle was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his sisters, Holly Stephanski, Joy Rummel; brother, Jeffrey (Karen) Estep; nieces, Cindy (Brian) Fairchild, Wendy (Mike) Majewski; and other aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins.A private family service was held at The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road. Friends a can leave a condolence for Lyle's family at