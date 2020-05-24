Lyle A. Estep
1954 - 2020
Lyle A. Estep

Lyle A Estep, 65, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away May 18, 2020, in St. Anne Hospital. Lyle was born on November 5, 1954, Toledo, Ohio, to Ezra and Wilma (Dickens) Estep. Lyle worked for Rieter Automotive Division as a Hy-Low Driver. Lyle was a member of the R.W.D.S.U. for many years.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his sisters, Holly Stephanski, Joy Rummel; brother, Jeffrey (Karen) Estep; nieces, Cindy (Brian) Fairchild, Wendy (Mike) Majewski; and other aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins.

A private family service was held at The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road. Friends a can leave a condolence for Lyle's family at

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
