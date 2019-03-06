The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Lyle Elwyn Edgar Obituary
Lyle Elwyn Edgar

Lyle Elwyn Edgar, age 90, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Lyle was born February 18, 1929 in Delta, OH to James and Mary Edgar. He attended the former Chesterfield-Dover High School in Fulton County and served in the U.S. Army. Lyle's career as an auto mechanic spanned many decades and he won several awards as Automotive Service Manager, mostly through his work at Ford. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, golfing and bowling in his spare time.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy; sons, Michael (Kim) Edgar of Tecumseh, MI and Lee (Jennifer) Edgar of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Tiffany, Courtney, Haleigh, Conner, and Cole Edgar; and great-grandchild, Brantley. In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Edgar.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4-7:00pm at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where services will be Friday at 11:00am. Entombment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019
