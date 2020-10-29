1/1
Lyle L. Gronemeier
1937-11-17 - 2020-10-02
Lyle L. Gronemeier

November 17, 1937 - October 2, 2020

Lyle L. Gronemeier, 82, of Luna Pier, MI, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his loving wife, Gerry by his side. He was born on November 17, 1937 in Bloomington, IL, to his loving parents, Franklin and Mildred (Wrench) Gronemeier.

Lyle graduated from the University of Illinois receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed by Trane Corp. for over 40 years. Lyle enjoyed boating and traveling with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Gerry (Muir) Gronemeier; 6 siblings; 2 sons by a previous marriage, Gregory and Douglas; grandchildren, Haley, Doug, Alexa and Grant; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Gina.

He will be cherished and remembered in our hearts forever.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
