Lylean Marie Ralph
Lylean M. Ralph, 75, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Lylean was born in Monroe, Michigan on May 16, 1945 to Cecil and Wilma Hale. She is survived by her son, Paul Ralph; grandchildren, Damon, Emma, Abbey, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Richie and Isabella; brother, Don Hale; and sister, Betty Braden. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brother, Cecil Hale; and sister, Shirley Hale. The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice
