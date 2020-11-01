1/1
Lyn Kottman
1957 - 2020
Lyn Kottman

Lynette "Lyn" Kottman passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Lyn was born November 23, 1957, in Los Angeles, CA, to William and Nina Henderson. She was cum laude graduate of Eastern Michigan University and held a registered nursing degree from Sinclair College. Lyn worked for nearly 40 years for the Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, as a contract negotiator. It was a job that took her to locations including Bahrain and Berlin. After retirement Lyn moved to Perrysburg, Ohio, to be near her son and grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved children, Jennifer (Chris) Stovall, Nicholas (Hannah) Kottman and Christopher Kottman; Lyn was Grandmama to Archer and Aria Kottman and Carson and Jack Stovall, whom she adored; also survived by her twin sister, Annette Henderson; special nephew, Dr. Jeremy Henderson; siblings, Judy Keeler, Jim (Margaret) Henderson, Debra (Kurt) Thomsen and Angie (Wally) Cutler; the father of her children, Mark Kottman; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg, Ohio, Monday, November 2, 2020, 10:10 A.M. until the Mass begins at 10:30 A.M. followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church,
NOV
2
Interment
Toledo Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
