Lyndsey Marie CarltonLyndsey Marie Carlton, age 41, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer and its effects. She was born to Jeffery and Susan (Richardson) Winters in Toledo. Lyndsey married in 2007 in Las Vegas to Justin Carlton and was a mom to their two boys who will cherish her memory forever. She was very active in her son's school activities. Lyndsey enjoyed traveling with her family and attending concerts, especially Dave Matthews with her sisters. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mom, sister and friend who loved spending time with her family. Lyndsey's smile, spirit, laugh and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.Lyndsey is survived by her loving husband, Justin Carlton; sons, Austin and Grant; parents, Jeff and Sue Carlton; sisters, Stacey (Mike) Alek, Ashley Winters and Molley (RJ) Stachowiak; and many other family members and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd. Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. (Masks are required with social distancing).Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Flower Hospital Hickman Cancer Center.The family would like to give a very special thank you to all of her friends, Highland Elementary, the Sylvania community, the staff at the Hickman Cancer and the Cleveland Clinic for all of the love, care, support and kindness shown to Lyndsey and her family throughout this difficult time.To leave a special message for Lyndsey's family, please visit