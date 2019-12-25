|
Lynette Maria Dunklin
Lynette Maria Dunklin of Dallas, Texas (formerly of Toledo, OH), returned to her Heavenly home on December 6, 2019. Her devotion to her family and friends along with her firm belief in God supported her and ultimately gave her peace. We will always remember her as a leader, a fighter, a nurturer and a very resilient woman of strong ethics.
Memorial Services will be held December 28, 2019, ARK OF TOLEDO, 2500 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH 43607 from 1:00 pm. - 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019