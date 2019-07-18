Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Resources
Lynfred Paul Moore


1957 - 2019
Lynfred Paul Moore Obituary
Lynfred Paul Moore

Lynfred Paul Moore, age 61, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away in his home, Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born July 14, 1957 in Adrian, Michigan to Emery and Carolyn (Twiss) Moore. Lynfred was a 1975 graduate of Evergreen High School.

Lynfred was a longtime dedicated employee at Jeep. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan who also enjoyed farming. He'll be remembered for his strong work ethic.

Lynfred is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Johnny) Vansteenkiste of Blissfield, MI and Jennifer Bradley of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Max and Sam VanSteenkiste and Landon Bradley; his siblings, Judy Kahle Wilson, Lewis (Betty) Moore, Lloyd (Sandra) Moore and Marilyn Moore; sister-in-law, Sue Double; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lynfred was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Moore; brothers-in-law, Monte Kahle and Ray Wilson.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, July 21st from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St. in Metamora, where funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Donna Stutzman presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
