So sorry to her passing. She was a part of my life in many ways. I went to St. James when I first met her. She was kind and caring. We crossed paths through the years. I got the pleasure to work with her at UTMC. She always was there helping other. I had the pleasure to be her Nurse and she was such a trooper. Always grateful and had a brave face.The last time I saw her again working at the hospital generously sharing her time. Thank you Lynn. I will miss that smile and never forget all you have done for others.

Kimberley Walters

Friend