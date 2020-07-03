1/1
Lynn Brand
1943 - 2020
(News story) Lynn Brand, who volunteered without ceasing for many causes, most notably the Satellites Auxiliary in support of the Medical College of Ohio, then the Medical University of Ohio followed by the University of Toledo Health Science Campus, died Tuesday at the UT Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. She was 76.

She had multiple organ failure, said her husband, Paul Brand. She volunteered long before her husband joined the department of physiology faculty at MCO.

"It was her character. She loved doing it," her husband said.

She became a Satellites volunteer within months of the couple's 1975 arrival. The auxiliary has been credited with raising more than $2 million in support of campus activities.

"Particularly notable was the Satellites' financial support in helping establish MCO's Prescribed Pediatric Center developed by now-retired faculty member Dr. Elizabeth Ruppert.

The center provides day-care, nursing, and education services for children with special needs," Jim Winkler, a former MCO director of communications, said by email. "When I think of Lynn, one word comes to mind - indefatigable."

"Lynn was a force of nature," said Terri Palmer, Satellites secretary and former gift shop director. "You couldn't say no to her, and she knew everybody. She would do anything for you, but she would get you to do what she wanted."

That flair fueled Satellites' activities, including logistics and directing visitors and vehicles at graduations. She knew the interests of those in her orbit. She found a Disney-related item for Mrs. Palmer; another friend fond of the expression, "when pigs fly," received winged pig figurines.

"She wanted everyone to be happy," Mrs. Palmer said.

With that kind of memory, "she was excellent as a historian for the former MCO," Mrs. Palmer said. "She remembered all the people - who had this job or that job, and knew where they were."

Mrs. Brand served on the board of the Toledo Repertoire Theatre for 18 years and, more recently, was a Northwest Ohio Community Shares board member. She collected and delivered personal items through the Support Our Troops program. She volunteered for churches, the American Heart Association, the Boy Scouts.

She was born Dec. 26, 1943, in Knoxville, Tenn., to Cherie and Roy LeBlanc, but grew up in Rochester, N.Y. She studied elementary education at Louisiana State University and taught for a time in Rochester.

With roots in Louisiana, Mrs. Brand - and her husband - were skilled at Cajun cooking.

Surviving are her husband, Paul Brand; son, Owen Brand; daughter, Renee Obrock, and brother, Edward LeBlanc.

Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday - the couple's 49th wedding anniversary - in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, with a gathering of friends there after 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the UT-HSC Scholarship Fund #1500260 through the UT Foundation.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Saint Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Saint Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
13 entries
July 2, 2020
July 2, 2020
Rest peacefully my friend. I will dearly miss you, your kind words, enthusiasm and stories. You welcomed my family to St. James and always loved seeing you at work. MCO/UTMC has lost a gem. Deepest condolences to Paul, Owen & Renee.
~Jenny Zak
Jenny Zak
Friend
July 2, 2020
Lynn was known and respected for her time given at UTMC. It was an honor to care for her.
Heidi
Coworker
July 2, 2020
July 2, 2020
Lynn was one of my favorite people on the planet. I have known her for the entirety of my existence and she was there for all major events, having been such close friends with my mom/family. I just cannot express how much she will be missed! Love and hugs to Paul, Reneé, Owen, and the rest of her family.
Jennifer McQuade (Monto)
Friend
July 2, 2020
My sincere condolences to Paul and the family. Lynn was certainly a great asset to MCO. She will definitely be missed. May your precious memories bring you comfort.
Claud SPANN
Friend
July 1, 2020
So sorry to her passing. She was a part of my life in many ways. I went to St. James when I first met her. She was kind and caring. We crossed paths through the years. I got the pleasure to work with her at UTMC. She always was there helping other. I had the pleasure to be her Nurse and she was such a trooper. Always grateful and had a brave face.The last time I saw her again working at the hospital generously sharing her time. Thank you Lynn. I will miss that smile and never forget all you have done for others.
Kimberley Walters
Friend
July 1, 2020
Lynn had a good heart.
Her home was welcoming and
We shared a few thanksgiving and Christmas together
I will keep great memories of those times with her
Sending my sympathy
to Paul, Owen and René.
May she Rest In Peace ❤
Beny
Friend
July 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to Paul and family. Lynn was always kind and thoughtful to Pat and myself. May God give you peace in knowing that she is with him and continuing do to his work in heaven. God Bless.
Joe and Pat Rodriguez
Friends
Joe Rodriguez
Friend
July 1, 2020
Lynn as such a friendly person. I worked with Paul for many years in the Dept. of Physiology and she was such a joy to interact with. She always had time for others. There will be a little less joy on this planet with her passing. My condolences to Paul, Owen and Renee.
Judy Suleski
July 1, 2020
RIP my dear friend Lynn. You and your Smile and positivity will be missed more than I can even comprehend. Condolences to the family and hope your memories and good times warm your heart. Paul , if you need anything- I am here. Shirley Bourquin
Shirley Bourquin
Friend
July 1, 2020
God love, Lynn! Lynn helped me every day in my Readiness Kindergarten class at St. James School . Her son, Owen was in my class. This was my 1st year of teaching back in 1978-1979. Lynn helped plan a beautiful kindergarten graduation Mass too! I could never thank her enough for her kindness! She was my angel on earth! Her family is in my thoughts and prayers! May she rest in peace! Heaven has gained another angel!
Mary Reisinger
Friend
July 1, 2020
I will never forget Lynn as she was the one who organized the luncheon when my daughter passed away. I was very fortunate to be able to reconnect with her over the past couple of years. What a wonderful lady!! My deepest condolences.
Chris Stanley
Friend
