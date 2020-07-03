(News story) Lynn Brand, who volunteered without ceasing for many causes, most notably the Satellites Auxiliary in support of the Medical College of Ohio, then the Medical University of Ohio followed by the University of Toledo Health Science Campus, died Tuesday at the UT Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. She was 76.
She had multiple organ failure, said her husband, Paul Brand. She volunteered long before her husband joined the department of physiology faculty at MCO.
"It was her character. She loved doing it," her husband said.
She became a Satellites volunteer within months of the couple's 1975 arrival. The auxiliary has been credited with raising more than $2 million in support of campus activities.
"Particularly notable was the Satellites' financial support in helping establish MCO's Prescribed Pediatric Center developed by now-retired faculty member Dr. Elizabeth Ruppert.
The center provides day-care, nursing, and education services for children with special needs," Jim Winkler, a former MCO director of communications, said by email. "When I think of Lynn, one word comes to mind - indefatigable."
"Lynn was a force of nature," said Terri Palmer, Satellites secretary and former gift shop director. "You couldn't say no to her, and she knew everybody. She would do anything for you, but she would get you to do what she wanted."
That flair fueled Satellites' activities, including logistics and directing visitors and vehicles at graduations. She knew the interests of those in her orbit. She found a Disney-related item for Mrs. Palmer; another friend fond of the expression, "when pigs fly," received winged pig figurines.
"She wanted everyone to be happy," Mrs. Palmer said.
With that kind of memory, "she was excellent as a historian for the former MCO," Mrs. Palmer said. "She remembered all the people - who had this job or that job, and knew where they were."
Mrs. Brand served on the board of the Toledo Repertoire Theatre for 18 years and, more recently, was a Northwest Ohio Community Shares board member. She collected and delivered personal items through the Support Our Troops program. She volunteered for churches, the American Heart Association
, the Boy Scouts.
She was born Dec. 26, 1943, in Knoxville, Tenn., to Cherie and Roy LeBlanc, but grew up in Rochester, N.Y. She studied elementary education at Louisiana State University and taught for a time in Rochester.
With roots in Louisiana, Mrs. Brand - and her husband - were skilled at Cajun cooking.
Surviving are her husband, Paul Brand; son, Owen Brand; daughter, Renee Obrock, and brother, Edward LeBlanc.
Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday - the couple's 49th wedding anniversary - in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, with a gathering of friends there after 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the UT-HSC Scholarship Fund #1500260 through the UT Foundation.
