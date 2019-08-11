|
Lynn L. (Koontz) Weaver
Lynn L ( Koontz) Weaver, 71 of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on July 30, 2019. Lynn was born June 22, 1948 to Merwyn and Jeanne (Willis) Koontz. Lynn was a graduate of Maumee High School and Bowling Green State University. Lynn loved bingo, video poker, books, and was an avid reader. Lynn worked in retail management for Walden Books and Borders Bookstores for many years. She loved living in Las Vegas before returning to the Toledo area.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, Merwyn and Jeanne Koontz and sister in law, Sue Ellen Koontz.
Surviving and left to cherish her memory is her brother, Ed (Diane) Koontz; niece, Kimberly Koontz and her children, Brandon and Keegan; nephew, Aaron (Lindsay) Koontz and their children, Kennedy and Eli, along with her life long best friend, Charlotte (Tim) Duffy and their children, Danielle and Dana.
Graveside services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday afternoon August 12th 2019 at 12:30 p.m., please meet at the front gate at 12:15 p.m. Arrangements by Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Rd. Toledo Ohio. Please view and sign Ms. Weaver's condolence page at:
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019