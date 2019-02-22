Services Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center 1199 NE 36th Street Pompano Beach , FL 33064 (954) 946-2900 For more information about Lynn Lyle Celebration of Life 10:30 AM First Unitarian Church of Toledo 3205 Glendale Avenue View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lynn Lyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynn Lyle

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Lynn Lyle, a retired clinical social worker and a leader in her church and a local Buddhist community who brought meditation to people of diverse backgrounds, died Feb. 10 at Broward Health North, Deerfield Beach, Fla. She was 79.



She became ill while traveling with her daughter, Chris Ellen Harrington, and friends. She learned a year ago that she had cancer.



"She chose not to receive treatment and went through the last year very intentionally preparing for her death, but not feeling a lot of symptoms," her daughter said.



For about a decade, until January, 2017, Mrs. Lyle led Flowing Waters Sangha, a group guided by the precepts of Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese monk. Flowing Waters started at her suggestion after she and several others attended a retreat with the monk and met for years at Mrs. Lyle's Toledo home.



"She was steadfast in her own personal practice of meditation," said Karen Christie, a longtime friend who now leads Flowing Waters, "and she deeply believed in engaged Buddhism - that you give back to the world - and she encouraged that in all of us.



"Being a social worker helped her see the need, and she simply dedicated her life to caring for others in so many ways," said Ms. Christie, who met Mrs. Lyle at First Unitarian Church of Toledo.



Wes Bullock, of Flowing Waters and First Unitarian, said that Mrs. Lyle "was more than just a nice person.



"She had a deep abiding wisdom and a deep abiding compassion that she manifested wherever she was in her relationships with other people," he said. "When she came into a room and when she left a room, that sense of calmness was sort of palpable. Which doesn't mean she was boring. She could get energetic and engaged to right the wrongs of the world."



For several years starting in 2013, Mrs. Lyle and other members of Flowing Waters taught mindfulness classes at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Most recently, similar teaching has been offered at the Lucas County jail.



In the early 1980s, she coordinated a course through Toledo Metropolitan Mission to train lay volunteers who wanted to meet the needs of people with terminal illnesses, people aging in nursing homes, and their families.



Mrs. Lyle and her late husband, James, joined First Unitarian in 1969. She taught Sunday school and continuing education courses for adults. She was a worship associate and had other leadership roles.



"She was very much not just a leader, but an adviser to me," said the Rev. T.K. Barger, minister of First Unitarian. "In large part based on her Buddhist practice, she seemed to be a very centered type of person. She could take her time, and it would be enough time. Other people looked forward to seeing her. She was the type of person you would want for a friend."



Arlynn Hill, the daughter of Bernice and Hershel Hill, was born March 8, 1939, in Sidney, Ohio. She received a bachelor of science degree in social administration in 1960 and a master's of social work in 1963, both from Ohio State University.



Mrs. Lyle from 1969-74 offered counseling services through Family Service of Northwest Ohio. From 1974-91, she was a social worker in the Sylvania school system.



She was remembered, her daughter said, for supporting teachers and leading group activities in classrooms. Teachers might need guidance in handling children with difficulties. Students might need help after their parents divorced.



"She was always an attentive listener. If you were in her presence, you felt heard," her daughter said.



She retired in the early 1990s from Central Behavioral Health, where she had a private practice in counseling for several years.



She and her husband married in Dec. 17, 1960. He died April 18, 2005.



Surviving are daughters, Chris Ellen Harrington and Laurie Lynn Mitchell, and four grandchildren.



Services will be at 10:30 a.m. March 16 at First Unitarian Church of Toledo, 3205 Glendale Ave. Mrs. Lyle requested that those attending wear bright colors, daughter Chris said.



"We're pleased she lived a full life and are celebrating the joys she brought when she was with us," her daughter said. "This is not a sad time at all."



A Buddhist service will be held later.



The family suggests tributes to the First Unitarian Church of Toledo, the Thich Nhat Hanh Foundation in Escondido, Calif., or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019