Lynn Marie Pfaender
Lynn Marie Pfaender, age 64, died at home Monday, September 30, 2019 after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence V. Pfaender, and is survived by her mother, Donna Coy Pfaender; twin brothers, Mike & Jim (Katrina); older sister, Amie Dennis; and younger sister, Beth Ullom (Phil). Lynn's extraordinary life and caring, adventurous nature will be celebrated by her family, friends and colleagues on Saturday, October 5 at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, at 1020 Spring Street, with an hour at 2:30 p.m. to mingle and share memories, and a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. followed by a reception at 5:00 p.m. at STATS Brewpub, located at 300 Marietta St NW. In keeping with Lynn's philosophy and spirit, dress will be comfortable and summer casual for the service and the reception.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider an Honor Gift donation in Lynn's name to the Piedmont Hospital Tower Capital Campaign by visiting give.piedmont.org.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019