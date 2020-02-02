|
|
Lynn Nolan Sheperd
Lynn Nolan Sheperd, 87, of Maumee passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on September 24, 1932 in Maumee to George Lynn and Hazel (Myers) Sheperd.
Nolan was a 1950 graduate of Maumee High School. He continued his education at Bowling Green State University before entering the U.S. Army, where he was 2nd Army Pole Vault Champion and played two years on the Ft. Meade, Virginia Basketball team. After his service Nolan returned to Maumee and married Jean (Straw) Sheperd in 1955, sharing 28 years of marriage, before her passing in 1983.
He worked for Libby Owens Ford before entering a career in sales. Nolan retired from Warner Lambert Pharmaceuticals, now known as Pfizer. In 1991 he married Judy (Greisiger) Sheperd. Nolan started his retirement by spending winters in Sarasota, FL. He enjoyed playing slow pitch softball for over 55 years.
Nolan was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Maumee. He served on the St. Joseph School Board for two years, started the girls and boys track program, and coached both girls and boys basketball. Nolan was also a member of the Eagles and a lifetime member of the Elks & Elk of the year 1983.
Surviving to cherish Nolan's memory is his loving wife of 29 years, Judy Sheperd; daughters, Robin (Tom) Mitchey, Stacey Ankenbrandt, Heather Klocinski; grandson, Jason (Tara) Webb; granddaughters, Tiffany (Scott) Wyckhouse, Emma Ankenbrandt, Stephanie (Josh) Heidt; 6 great-grandchildren; stepsons, David, Jeff, and Aaron Greisiger; and 9 step-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Sheperd; father, Lynn Sheperd; mother, Hazel Sheperd; sister, Jackie Conrad; and step-son, Michael Greisiger.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Blade on Feb. 2, 2020