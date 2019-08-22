|
|
Lynn Norman Lippincott
Lynn Norman Lippincott, age 77, of Toledo, passed away at his home while under hospice care with his children and his beloved dog, Reba by his side. He was born on February 20, 1942 to Norman B. and Louise E. (Kulwicki) Lippincott in Toledo. Lynn proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from GM Powertrain after over 30 years of service as a sheet metal repairman. He married the love of his life, Gael L. (Holliger) Lippincott on June 4, 1964 and she preceded him in passing in 2012. Later in life, Lynn and Gael raised and trained dogs and before Gael passed away, Lynn promised his wife that he would show their dog Reba and receive a title for her. And he did, so much that he won the title of Obedience Trial Champion (OTCH) and went onto compete in the Obedience competition at the West Minster Dog Show in New York with the help of countless others. Lynn was proud of himself that he exceeded his wife's promise before she passed away. Lynn was also an active Board member and former member of the Toledo Kennel Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his twins, Beth (Joseph) Lippincott-Hughey and Douglas Lippincott; sister, Karen (Randy) Ristow; canine companions, Reba and Splash; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas (Kathleen) Holliger and Lael Challen; nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gael Lippincott; brother, Gary Lippincott; nephew, Adam Ristow and brother-in-law, Dennis Challen.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Memorial Service starting at 3:00 p.m.
In Lynn's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence - A Program of The Ability Center or to the Toledo Kennel Club.
At Lynn's request, he donated his body to UTMC Anatomical Program which was a selfless and noble act to help many others.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019