(News story) Lynn Norman Lippincott, a factory millwright whose promise to his late wife, Gael, led him and their golden retriever Reba to the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, died Aug. 15 in his South Toledo home. He was 77.
He was under hospice care as he dealt with complications of heart issues and diabetes, his daughter, Beth Lippincott-Hughey, said.
His wife became skilled at canine training and competition after going to the Toledo Kennel Club for help in the mid-1980s because she'd acquired a problem dog. She learned to train dogs in several areas, but was fondest of obedience.
The couple traveled the country so she and her dog could compete.
"He wouldn't miss a show," their daughter said. In the 1990s, he got a dog with which he took part in field training and competition.
"After watching my mom for all those years, he got the bug," their daughter said.
Before his wife died in 2012, she asked him to continue obedience with their dog Reba.
"He said, 'I've got to do this for your mom,'" their daughter said. "He was so lost at first. They'd been together forever. He made a promise to her, and he went full force."
A period of training for both Mr. Lippincott and Reba followed. She at first seemed afraid of working with Mr. Lippicott, but eventually both adapted, assisted by coaches who worked with him. Once the pair became comfortable together, they practiced five days a week.
His wife had two purposes in seeking the promise, he told The Blade in 2016 - to take Reba as far as she could go in competition, and to help him through his grief.
"She wanted to keep me busy. I miss her so much," he said then.
Heeling was Reba's signature move, executed with precision. Mr. Lippincott deflected any credit, saying instead that his wife "trained her in all the foundation stuff."
Reba - whose registered name is Tanbark's Little Miss Sunshine - amassed several titles as won the rank of No. 12 obedience dog in the nation for 2015, including obedience trial champion and obedience grand master.
In February, 2016, she competed in the Westminster Kennel Club's inaugural Masters Obedience Championship. While Reba did well, she did not make the Top 10.
"I'm just happy to be here. It's unbelievable," Mr. Lippincott told The Blade after the competition.
Mr. Lippincott formerly served on the board of the Toledo Kennel Club and was a longtime member.
He was born Feb. 20, 1942, to Louise and Norman Lippincott and grew up in West Toledo. He was a graduate of Macomber Vocational High School and took his journeyman training at what is now Penta Career Center.
He worked for several years at Libbey Glass. He retired in 2008 from General Motors and what is now the Toledo Transmission Plant, where for 30 years his specialty was sheet metal repair.
He was an Army veteran and served stateside.
He and the former Gael Holliger married June 6, 1964. She died July 7, 2012. Reba and another golden retriever of theirs, Splash, survive.
Also surviving are his daughter, Beth Lippincott-Hughey; son, Douglas Lippincott, and sister Karen Ristow.
At Mr. Lippicott's request, his body was donated to University of Toledo's college of medicine and life sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, where the family will receive guests after 1 p.m.
The family suggests tributes to Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence, a program of the Ability Center of Greater Toledo in Sylvania, or the Toledo Kennel Club in Holland.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 24, 2019