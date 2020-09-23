Lynn S. Katzman Friedman
Lynn S. Katzman Friedman passed away, September 16, 2020. Born in Cherokee, Iowa on October 12, 1944, the second child and older daughter of Abe and Esther Katzman.
Lynn moved with her family to Toledo, Ohio in 1956 where she graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1962. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1966 with a degree in elementary education. She married Michael Friedman in 1966 and embarked on adventures with him, residing in New Jersey and Connecticut and traveling around the world due to his employment with both Eastern and Pan American Airlines.
Lynn taught school for a while and in July 1969 daughter Andrea was born followed by daughter Jane who arrived in December 1970. Lynn was a wonderful mother and she later became a loving grandmother to Mia and Kate Karathanasis and Emily McRae, all of whom survive her.
Lynn was a hard worker, working on Nantucket Island in the hospitality industry and later as Manager of Medical Education for Boehringer-lngelheim Pharmaceutical Company.
In retirement, Lynn enjoyed an interesting lifestyle, residing in locales such as Las Vegas and Los Angeles before settling in Amelia Island, Florida.
Left to cherish Lynn's memory, in addition to her daughters Andrea (Jay) McRae and Jane (Elliot) Karathanasis and granddaughters, are her brother and sister-in-law, Lannie and Roanne Katzman; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Peter Dewitz; sister-in-law, Paula Friedman and brother-in-law Ed Lowenstein; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stuart and Ellen David Friedman plus numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to a charity of the donor's choice
.