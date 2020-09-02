1/2
Lynn Stahl
1951 - 2020
Lynn Stahl

Lynn Stahl, 69, of Perrysburg, OH, formerly of Holland, OH, Maumee, OH, Findlay, OH, Monroe, MI and Fostoria, OH passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born June 30, 1951 to Bill and Jeannette Stout. Lynn married C. David Stahl May 7, 1977.

She had worked at Fostoria Review-Times, as a Nanny for a family in Monroe, MI, Lane Drug Company, Shoemaker Loop and Kendrick Attorney's and lastly Dynamic Impressions.

Lynn was an avid reader always searching for answers about health in general and seeking ways to better herself.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 43 years, C. David Stahl; children, Courtney Lynn (Cyrus) and Bryan Christopher David (Jen); sister, Carol (Gene) Stockmaster; nieces and nephew, Mark, Rhonda and Ashley. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive guests Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paws + Whiskers Cat Shelter in Lynn's memory.

Published in The Blade from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
