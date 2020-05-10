Lynn W. Gensler
Lynn W. Gensler, age 85, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on May 24, 1934 to Oliver and Harriet (Kreps) Gensler in Toledo. Lynn was a 1952 graduate of Macomber High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He loved to play cards with his card-group, loved fast cars and his true talent and passion was auto-body repair where he grew quite a name for himself in the Toledo area. Many of his memories were made in Mississippi with his late wife, Katharine where they lived most of the year and summered in Ohio. He also loved going to dances with Katharine and listening to the "pickin" music at the various veteran's social clubs. He was a member of American Legion Post 468 and was a longtime friend of Bill W. since November 7, 1981. His family will remember him for his ornery streak and wonderful sense of humor; his jokes were always expected at family gatherings.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Becky (Douglas) Arndt, Linda (Bink) Mueller, Valerie (John) Juckette, Dale (Kathi) Gensler, Karen (Bob) Carpenter; and step-son, David Parramore; grandchildren, Derek, Nicholas, Ashley, Staci, Jonathan, Brian, Brett, Jordan, Nicole, Bradley and Chad; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katharine Gensler; and siblings, Verl Gensler and Betty Fetter.
Lynn's family would like to specially thank Lynn's home health aide, Dianna Wilczynski for her extraordinary care that was provided to Lynn for the past 4 years.
Celebration of Life for Lynn will be postponed due to the pandemic, until loved ones, family and friends are able to gather together safely.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Disabled Veterans of America or The Special Olympics for Memorial contributions.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.