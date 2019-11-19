|
|
Lynne Adams
Lynne Adams, 69, of Toledo passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born in Detroit, MI to John E. and Elizabeth B. (Houghton) Adams on June 2, 1950. She married Dennis J. Loxton in July of 2010. She worked for Ohio Citizens Bank for years and then in sales for Bostwick Braun before retiring in 2005. She was a loyal volunteer for the Marathon Classic Golf Tournament and served as a Past Tournament Chairman. Lynne was a passionate Michigan Wolverine fan and loved to travel. She never fully unpacked her suitcase, just so she would be ready for the next trip. She loved spending time with family and friends; she especially enjoyed watching her great-niece, nephews', and grandsons' school events; whether it be sports or academics.
Lynne is survived by her loving sister, Kay (Ron) Gerken; niece, Heather Rahman (Bruce Little); great-nieces and nephews, Ryleigh Rahman, Kylie, Hunter, and Gabe Little; sons, Trevor J. (Laura) Loxton, Colin (Allen Clinger) Loxton; grandsons, Harry J. and Samuel J. Loxton; life-long best friend, Kathy Cuttaia; and furry companion, Chumley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, John and Elizabeth; brother, Robert Bruce Adams; and nephew, Eric John Gerken.
Friends will be received on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422). Burial will be private at Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make contributions are asked to consider the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057, which supports Veterans and their service dogs.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019